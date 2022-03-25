Parliament: HM To Introduce Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill in LS

With the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament underway, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed at 11 am on Friday, 25 March.

The Parliament had adjourned on Thursday amidst protests from Kerala Congress MPs over the SilverLine semi-speed rail corridor project. They were later stopped by the Delhi Police from marching to Parliament.

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the Lok Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee meeting will also be held in Parliament on Friday.