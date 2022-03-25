Parliament: HM To Introduce Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill in LS

Indian Parliament. Representational Image.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
With the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament underway, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed at 11 am on Friday, 25 March.
The Parliament had adjourned on Thursday amidst protests from Kerala Congress MPs over the SilverLine semi-speed rail corridor project. They were later stopped by the Delhi Police from marching to Parliament.
On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the Lok Sabha.
The Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee meeting will also be held in Parliament on Friday.
Lok Sabha passed The Appropriation Bill, 2022
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday that there are no plans to privatise the Railways
Opposition members on Wednesday sloganeered against the Narendra Modi government, demanding a rollback of the hike in prices of LPG, petrol, and diesel
TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday that 21 people have been arrested in the case of Birbhum violence in Bengal
The second leg of the session is scheduled from 14 March to 8 April. Standing committees evaluated budgetary allocations in the recess after the first leg ended on 11 February
The agenda of the Lok Sabha for the day is as follows:
Question Hour
Matters Under Rule 377
Bills Listed: The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amend) Bill, 2022 & The Finance Bill, 2022
Private Members' Business (Resolutions)
The agenda of the Rajya Sabha for the day is as follows:
Question Hour
Private Members' Business (Resolutions)
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion for discussing increase in price of diesel, petrol, LPG cylinders.
BJP MP Sushil Modi has moved a Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha to withdraw the Member of Parliament Quota for admission in Kendriya Vidyalayas.
BJP MP Roopa Ganguly has moved a Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the inhumane treatment meted out to women and children in West Bengal's Birbhum.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao has moved Adjournment Motion under Rule 222 to discuss the establishment of Navodaya Vidyalayas by dispensing with the other business of the House.
