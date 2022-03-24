Political Violence in Bengal: Birbhum Killings Revive Memories of Past Incidents

Speaking to The Quint on the likely political impact the recent incident in Birbhum will have on the politics of the state, particularly the ruling government, senior journalist Monideepa Banerjie said, "The worrying factor is that panchayat elections are just one year away. The last panchayat elections were terribly violent. And there is a worry that this incident (on 21 March) could begin that spiral of violence again... I just hope there won't be a repeat; it certainly won't be a happy situation for the Mamata Banerjee government."

Twelve people had died and around 50 had been injured amid inter-party tensions during the 2018 panchayat elections in the state, amid reports of bombs being hurled, ballot boxes being destroyed and reporters getting attacked.

Violence had reportedly taken place in Cooch Behar, Bhangar, South 24 Parganas, and Murshidabad districts, and there were several alleged incidents of booth capturing by the TMC workers.