Parkash Singh Badal: A Giant Has Died, He Shaped Punjab For Better or Worse

At a time when the political middle ground in Punjab has been shrinking, the state has lost a leader who embodied this middle ground for decades - Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who passed away at a Mohali hospital on 26 April at the age of 96.

The fact that Badal died on the day a supplementary chargesheet was filed against him in connection with the Kotkapura firing case, shows that the consequences of his rule will continue to be seen in Punjab even after his demise.

In his 75 year long political career, Badal has shaped Punjab's political trajectory.