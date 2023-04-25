In Photos: Glimpses From Parkash Singh Badal's 75-Year-Long Political Career

In this 22 January, 2017 image, former Punjab CM and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal is seen attending an election rally in Bathinda.
(Photo: PTI)
Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal passed away in Mohali on Tuesday, 25 April, at the age of 95. Here are a few glimpses from his long, illustrious political career.
In this 22 January, 2017 image, Parkash Singh Badal is seen attending an election rally in Bathinda.
Former President Ram Nath Kovind being greeted by Parkash Singh Badal on 29 June, 2017, when the former was the NDA's presidential nominee.
Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with Parkash Singh Badal during the 50th anniversary of Punjabi Suba on 1 November, 2016.
In this 13 August, 2014 image, Badal is seen at a rally in Patiala.
In this 10 July, 2014, image, Badal is seen with the then BJP chief Amit Shah in New Delhi.
PM Modi touching the feet of Shiromani Akali Dal President Parkash Singh Badal on 26 April, 2019.
SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal and Akali Dal candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal show their finger marked with indelible ink on 19 May, 2019.
PM Narendra Modi shares a light moment with Parkash Singh Badal on 13 May, 2019.
BJP president Amit Shah, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, BJP leader Nitin Gadkari and SAD chief Parkash Singh Badal during an NDA meeting on 26 April, 2019.
In this 18 December, 2015 image, Parkash Singh Badal is seen with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna.
Badal inaugurating the Punjab State War Heroes Memorial on 23 October, 2016.
In this 27 November, 2016 image, Parkash Singh Badal is seen meeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Chandigarh.
The then BJP president Amit Shah seeking blessings from Parkash Singh Badal on 30 May, 2019.
PM Modi is greeted by Shiromani Akali Dal President Parkash Singh Badal and other NDA leaders before his nomination filing on 26 April, 2019.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)