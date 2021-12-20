Punjab Sacrilege Row: These 3 Dates Tell Us Why Beadbi Remains a Wound for Sikhs

Veteran journalist Jagtar Singh says, "One has to go back to the Sikh-Nirankari confrontation in 1978 that pushed Punjab into dark tunnel for more than a decade".

Nirankaris were considered heretical by orthodox Sikhs as they had begun revering their founders and their successors as Gurus. The then leader of the Nirankaris Gurbachan Singh is also said to have compared himself to Guru Gobind Singh and said that he would create 'Sat Sitaras' to compliment the 'Panj Pyare' of Sikhism.

These beliefs are considered sacrilegious among Sikhs. There was also a perception among Sikhs that Nirankaris had support of the state.

In that context, granting to the Nirankaris the date of 13 April that year to hold their convention in Amritsar upset Sikhs even more as it coincided with Khalsa Day.

Sikhs took out a non-violent protest and moved towards the venue of the Nirankari convention but the police and armed Nirankaris attacked the protesters, killing 13 Sikhs.

Sixty two Nirankaris were charged in the case, which was tried in neighbouring Haryana. But all were acquitted on grounds of self-defence.

Jagtar Singh writes that the violence that followed the 1978 killings, "consumed Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Akali Dal chief Sant Harchand Singh Longwal, Chief Minister Beant Singh and Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, besides thousands of others, known and unknown".

This also included Nirankari leader Gurbachan Singh who was assassinated in 1980.

In the middle of the 1980s turmoil, a major sacrilege incident took place in 1986 in the town of Nakodar in Jalandhar district when five copies of the Guru Granth Sahib were burnt.

When Sikhs protested demanding action against those behind the sacrilege and recover the burnt copies so that they could be disposed off in a respectful manner, they were fired upon by the police.

Four Sikh men were killed in the police firing.