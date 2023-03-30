Amritpal Singh's Sarbat Khalsa Call Puts Ball in Akal Takht's Court: What Next?

"I am safe and managed to escape by God's grace, despite the police deploying lakhs of personnel," Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh said in a video message released on 29 March. The video put to rest 12 days of speculation on whether Amritpal Singh has been arrested or if he still remains on the run since the Punjab Police's crackdown against Waris Punjab De began on 18 March.

But it is another aspect of Amritpal Singh's message that's going to assume more importance in the days to come - his appeal to the Akal Takht Jathedar to call a Sarbat Khalsa on Baisakhi, which is on 14 April. The Akal Takht is the highest temporal body for Sikhs.

This appeal has directly put the ball in the court of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh as well as that of the Punjab government and, to some extent, even the Centre.

In this article we will try to answer the following questions