NDA Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu Set To File Her Nomination Today

NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, 23 June.
(Photo: Twitter/ Narendra Modi)
The presidential candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Party (NDA) Droupadi Murmu is set to file her nomination on Friday, 24 June, and is on her way to Parliament from Odisha Bhawan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met her in New Delhi on Thursday and said that her nomination was appreciated across India by all sections of society.
The BJP has also invited all their allies to join in the nomination ceremony, including the chief ministers of NDA-ruled states.
If elected, the former Jharkhand governor will become the first tribal president and the second-ever woman president of India.
Murmu is up against Yashwant Sinha, a former Union minister, and the joint Opposition's candidate for the polls.
Incidentally, Murmu's name was also doing the rounds for the BJP's likely choice for the top constitutional post in 2017, when President Pranab Mukherjee was set to leave Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Home Minister Amit Shah also met Murmu on Thursday and said that the tribal community was feeling proud over the announcement of her nomination.
He tweeted, "Met NDA's presidential candidate Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji and conveyed her best wishes. Tribal community is feeling proud by the announcement of her name. I am sure that her administrative and public experience will benefit the whole country."
