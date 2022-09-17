‘No Offer Made to Prashant Kishor, He Is Working for BJP’: JDU Chief Lalan Singh

Janata Dal (United) (JDU) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, on Saturday, 17 September, alleged that Prashant Kishor was "working for" the BJP, as part of his "conspiracies" to make inroads into Bihar.

Denying Kishor's claim that he turned down an "offer" made by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JDU chief said that Kishor was "not a political worker but a businessman" who relied on "marketing" tactics.

Lalan's remarks come shortly after a meeting took place between Kumar and Kishor, after which Kishor claimed to have engaged in a conversation with Kumar about how prohibition in Bihar was a complete failure and required a review.