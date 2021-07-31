Rajiv Ranjan 'Lalan' Singh Replaces RCP Singh as JD(U) President

Bihar MP Rajiv Ranjan 'Lalan' Singh has been elected as the Janata Dal (United) national president, replacing RCP Singh, news agency PTI reported on Saturday, 31 July, citing party sources.

The change of guard took place during JD(U)'s national executive meeting, which was held in Delhi and attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Along with Kumar, the meeting was attended by JD(U) MPs, its national office-bearers, state party chiefs and executive members, ANI reported.