Prashant Kishor Calls Prohibition a Complete Failure, Asks CM Nitish To Review

Election strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Thursday, 15 September, claimed to have told Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that the state's much-touted liquor prohibition drive has been a "complete failure", and in need of a "review".

Kishor, who is in Champaran for preparations of his 3,500-km ‘pada-yatra' covering the entire state, also said he met Kumar out of "courtesy".

"I am amused to read reports that I met the CM, secretly, in the thick of night. Our meeting took place on Tuesday, around 4.30 pm. Our common friend Pavan Varma had arranged the meeting,” he said, a day after Kumar acknowledged having met the IPAC founder.