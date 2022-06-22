National Herald Case: Sonia Gandhi Asks ED to Postpone Questioning, Cites COVID

File image of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
(Photo: PTI)
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, 22 June, requested the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to postpone her questioning by a few weeks in the National Herald case.
"Since she has been strictly advised rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of COVID and lung infection, Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi has written to ED today seeking the postponement of her appearance there by a few weeks till she has recovered completely," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced in a tweet.
Gandhi had been discharged from the hospital on Monday.
Gandhi is scheduled to be interrogated by the ED in an alleged money laundering case on 23 June. She had earlier been asked to appear before the central agency on 8 June, but had sought more time due to the viral illness.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has been questioned in the same case by the ED on 5 separate days, amid protests by Congress workers.
The ED case pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted group Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.
