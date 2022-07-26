Parliament Live: Houses To Meet at 11 am, 4 Cong MPs Suspended From Lok Sabha

Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates: As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament continues, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are scheduled to convene at 11 am on Tuesday, 26 July.

On Monday, four Congress MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the rest of the session for causing disruptions. A furious Congress termed the action against Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani, and Ramya Haridas a "blot on democracy."

"Narender baba wants to silence Congress-led Opposition, which won’t happen," Tagore wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Since the Parliament session began last week, both Houses have suffered frequent adjournments as the Opposition protests against inflation in the country, demanding a discussion on price hikes in the Houses.