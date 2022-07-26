Parliament Live: Houses To Meet at 11 am, 4 Cong MPs Suspended From Lok Sabha

Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates
Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates: As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament continues, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are scheduled to convene at 11 am on Tuesday, 26 July.
On Monday, four Congress MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the rest of the session for causing disruptions. A furious Congress termed the action against Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani, and Ramya Haridas a "blot on democracy."
"Narender baba wants to silence Congress-led Opposition, which won’t happen," Tagore wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning.
Since the Parliament session began last week, both Houses have suffered frequent adjournments as the Opposition protests against inflation in the country, demanding a discussion on price hikes in the Houses.
The Monsoon Session, which began on 18 July, is scheduled to end on 12 August
The Lok Sabha has passed only one bill so far, the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, which seeks to extend the application of domestic laws to research stations set up by India in the Antarctic region
In Rajya Sabha, a discussion on the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, started on Monday amid the uproar by Opposition members
As per a bulletin released by the Lok Sabha secretariat, a total of 29 bills, of which 24 are new, are to be listed in Parliament during this session
Defending the suspension of Congress MPs, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that they had shown "utter disregard" for the Chair
Congress MP Manickam Tagore, who was suspended from the Lok Sabha on Monday, said on Tuesday that he could not submit notices for discussion on price hike concerns, but that he would not be silenced.
"As I am suspended from Loksabha by Hon’ble Speaker, I can’t submit adjournment motion on price rise , LPG hike and GST rates . Should keep silence? Never. Narender baba wants to silence Congress led Opposition which won’t happen [sic]," he tweeted.
"The Kargil war is that glorious chapter of the extraordinary valor of our jawans, on which every countryman is proud," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wrote on Twitter on the occasion of Kargil Diwas.
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are scheduled to resume their proceedings for the day at 11 am.
