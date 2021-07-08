PM Narendra Modi's New Council of Ministers: Full List of 77 Names

Here's a full list of the 77 Union ministers and the charges they hold in the new Cabinet.
Updated:

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the newly sworn-in council of ministers in a group photograph after the oath-taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

| (Photo: PTI)
Soon after the mega reshuffle of PM Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers on Wednesday, 7 July, the newly-allocated portfolios were announced in the evening, with Ashwini Vaishnav being allocated Ministry of Railways and Jyotiraditya Scindia getting charge of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Here's a full list of the 77 ministers and the charges they hold in the new Cabinet.

Narendra Modi: Prime Minister and also in-charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; all important policy issues; and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister.

Cabinet Ministers

1. Rajnath Singh: Minister of Defence

2. Amit Shah: Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation

3. Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Minister of Road Transport and Highways

4. Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs

5. Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

6. Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: Minister of External Affairs

7. Arjun Munda: Minister of Tribal Affairs

8. Smriti Zubin Irani: Minister of Women and Child Development

9. Piyush Goyal: Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles

10. Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

11. Pralhad Joshi: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines

12. Narayan Tatu Rane: Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

13. Sarbananda Sonowal: Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and

Minister of AYUSH

14. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs

15. Dr Virendra Kumar: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

16. Giriraj Singh: Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj

17. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia: Minister of Civil Aviation

18.Ramchandra Prasad Singh: Minister of Steel

19. Ashwini Vaishnaw: Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

20. Pashupati Kumar Paras: Minister of Food Processing Industries

21. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of Jal Shakti

22. Kiren Rijiju: Minister of Law and Justice

23. Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy

24. Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs

25. Mansukh Mandaviya: Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

26. Bhupender Yadav: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment

27. Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey: Minister of Heavy Industries

28. Parshottam Rupala: Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

29. G Kishan Reddy: Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region

30. Anurag Singh Thakur: Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

1. Rao Inderjit Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs

2. Dr Jitendra Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space

Ministers of State

1. Shripad Yesso Naik: Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism

2. Faggansingh Kulaste: Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development

3. Prahlad Singh Patel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries

4. Ashwini Kumar Choubey: Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

5. Arjun Ram Meghwal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture

6. General (Retd) VK Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation

7. Krishan Pal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries

8. Danve Raosaheb Dadarao: Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines

9. Ramdas Athawale: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti: Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development

11. Dr Sanjeev Kumar Balyan: Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

12. Nityanand Rai: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

13. Pankaj Chaudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

14. Anupriya Singh Patel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

15. Prof SP Singh Baghel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice

16. Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

17. Shobha Karandlaje: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

18. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma: Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

19. Darshana Vikram Jardosh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways

20. V. Muraleedharan: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

21. Meenakshi Lekhi: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture

22. Som Parkash: Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

23. Renuka Singh Saruta: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs

24. Rameswar Teli: Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment

25. Kailash Choudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

26. Annapurna Devi: Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

27. A. Narayanaswamy: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

28. Kaushal Kishore: Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

29. Ajay Bhatt: Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism

30. BL Verma: Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation

31. Ajay Kumar: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

32. Devusinh Chauhan: Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications

33. Bhagwanth Khuba: Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

34. Kapil Moreshwar Patil: Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj

35. Pratima Bhoumik: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

36. Dr Subhas Sarkar: Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

37. Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

38. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

39. Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

40. Bishweswar Tudu: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti

41. Shantanu Thakur: Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

42. Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai: Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH

43. John Barla: Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs

44. Dr L Murugan: Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

45. Nisith Pramanik Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

Published: 08 Jul 2021,09:22 AM IST
