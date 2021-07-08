Maha Representation in Modi Cabinet: Narayan Rane, Kapil Patil Take Oath

As state Assembly elections draw nearer, the Narendra Modi government has not only paid attention to electoral states such as Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, but also inducted leaders from the state of Maharashtra.

State leaders such as Narayan Rane, Kapil Patil, Dr Bhagwat Karad and Dr Bharti Pawar took their oaths as Union ministers on Wednesday, 7 July.

Here's a more detailed look at them: