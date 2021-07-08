Cabinet Reshuffle: Ashwini Vaishnaw Takes Over IT, Railways Ministry

Rajya Sabha MP Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday, 7 July, was given the charge of the Ministry of Railways as well as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, after the Prime Minister's first Cabinet reshuffle in his second term.

A member of the BJP, the newly-inducted Union minister has been serving as a representative of Odisha in the Rajya Sabha since June 2019.

Vaishnaw has taken over the duties of former Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, and former Union Minister RS Prasad – who had resigned from his post ahead of the Cabinet expansion on Wednesday.