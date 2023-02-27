Meghalaya and Nagaland Elections: Voting Begins Across 118 Assembly Seats

First time voters at a polling station in Nagaland's Kohima town.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@ceonagaland)
Voting is underway in the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland on Monday, 27 February. The polls opened at 7am and voting will go on till 4pm. The counting of votes for both states, as well as Tripura, will be held on 2 March.
The Election Commission of India has deployed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) troops, in addition to the police, as part of the security arrangements in the two states.
Voters queue up at the eco-friendly model polling station at Mawthengkut in Meghalaya on Monday, 27 February.
Meanwhile, bypolls are being held on the same day in Jharkhand's Ramgarh, West Bengal's Sagardighi, and Tamil Nadu's Erode (East). The Tamil Nadu and West Bengal by-elections are a result of the deaths of sitting MLAs, while the Congress legislator from Ramgarh was disqualified.
Ri Bhoi: Voters wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections, in Ri Bhoi district, on Monday, 27 February.
59 out of 60 Assembly constituencies are in the fray in Meghalaya on Monday. The only constituency where elections won't be held is East Khasi hill's Sohiong Assembly constituency, due to the death of United Democratic Party leader HDR Lyngdoh.
The fate of 369 candidates will be decided at 3,419 polling stations.
Key Parties: 13 political parties are battling it out in the state Assembly elections. This includes key parties in the region such as Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's National People's Party, which is contesting 57 seats.
National parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, and Trinamool Congress will also be contesting the Assembly seats, as will 44 independent candidates.
Voters line up in queue to cast their votes in Nagaland's Shamator district on Monday, 27 February.
In Nagaland as well, 59 out of 60 Assembly seats are up for grabs, where the fate of 183 candidates will be decided at 2,351 polling booths.
Key Parties: The key parties in Nagaland include Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, which is contesting the elections in an alliance with the BJP, in a 40-20 seat tie-up.
The alliance will be up against the Naga People's Front. Other prominent parties fighting in the elections are Congress and the Communist Party of India.
In the upcoming elections in the state, there are only four women in the fray out of 183 candidates. In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the state saw five woman candidates contest the elections.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)