Meghalaya and Nagaland Elections: Voting Begins Across 118 Assembly Seats

Voting is underway in the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland on Monday, 27 February. The polls opened at 7am and voting will go on till 4pm. The counting of votes for both states, as well as Tripura, will be held on 2 March.

The Election Commission of India has deployed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) troops, in addition to the police, as part of the security arrangements in the two states.