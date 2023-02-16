Tripura Election: 31.23% Turnout Recorded Till 11 am, Cong Alleges Poll Violence

Rajnagar: Voters show their identification cards as they wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections in Rajnagar on Thursday, 16 February.
(Photo: PTI)
Polling for the Tripura Assembly elections begun on Thursday, 16 February.
Over 31 percent of voters have shown up to have their fingers inked as of 11 am, as per the Election Commission. Meanwhile, Congress has alleged that "BJP goons" attacked two of its party members in the state's Sanitbazar district.
The voting began at 7 am and will go on till 4 pm
The polling for the 60-member Assembly is taking place at 3,337 polling stations, out of which 1,100 were identified as sensitive and 28 as critical, Chief Electoral Officer Dinakarro said
Over 259 candidates, out of which 22 are women, are contesting for 60 seats.
Around 28.13 lakh voters, including 13.53 lakh women, are expected to cast their votes
The results of the elections will be declared on 2 March
Agartala: People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections in Agartala on Thursday, 16 February.
In Tripura, the ruling BJP faces the Left-Congress alliance on the one hand and the Tipra Motha on the other hand.
Chief Minister Manik Saha of BJP is running from the Town Bardowali constituency, while Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik is contesting from Dhanpur on BJP's ticket.
Whereas, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury is contesting from the Sabroom Assembly seat. Chaudhury is also the face of Left-Congress alliance.
Amid the Assembly elections, Tripura Congress took to Twitter and accused rival BJP of poll violence.
"BJP goons attacked Chandan Das and Shipan Majumdar in Shantir Bazar," the party unit tweeted on Thursday morning. It further added that the police were acting as mere spectators during the incident.
Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala on Thursday, 16 February.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is contesting from the Town Bardowali constituency, cast his vote at a polling booth in Agartala on Thursday morning.
Urging people to vote in droves and appealing for peace, Saha said, "You all can see how people have come out to vote. I am confident that the BJP will definitely form the government here."
The BJP is contesting in 55 seats while its ally, Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), has fielded candidates in six constituencies.
The Congress is fighting in 13 seats, while its ally CPI(M) is contesting in 47 seats. The Tipra Motha has fielded candidates in 42 seats.
