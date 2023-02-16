Tripura Election: 31.23% Turnout Recorded Till 11 am, Cong Alleges Poll Violence

In Tripura, the ruling BJP faces the Left-Congress alliance on the one hand and the Tipra Motha on the other hand.

Chief Minister Manik Saha of BJP is running from the Town Bardowali constituency, while Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik is contesting from Dhanpur on BJP's ticket.

Whereas, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury is contesting from the Sabroom Assembly seat. Chaudhury is also the face of Left-Congress alliance.