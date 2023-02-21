Explained: Why Nagaland Has Never Had a Woman MLA

Nagaland is 60 years into statehood – and has had 13 Assembly polls so far. So, in all these years, why has Nagaland never elected a woman to its Legislative Assembly?

In the upcoming elections in the state, there are only four women in the fray out of 183 candidates. In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the state saw five woman candidates contest the elections.

What is stopping women from joining politics in Nagaland? Do traditions and cultures have a bearing on women's participation in politics? The Quint explains.