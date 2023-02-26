Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Elections 2023 Result Date, Time and Live Streaming

Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya Election 2023 Results Date, Time and Live Streaming Details: The Election Commission of India announced the schedule of assembly elections for Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland on 18 January 2023 at a press conference in New Delhi. The term of the three assemblies is ending on different dates in March. The three northeastern states are the first to have assembly polls this year.
Tripura voted for a new state government on 16 February and a total of 24.66 lakh voters out of the total 28.14 lakhs cast their votes. The voting was done in a single phase for all 60 seats. While polling has already concluded in Tripura, the results will be announced along with Meghalaya and Nagaland on March 2.
The voters in Nagaland will cast their votes on 27 February to choose their next Chief Minister and members of the state assembly. The incumbent coalition of BJP and NDPP is fighting the elections for 60 seats. BJP’s candidates are fielding in 20 seats and NDPP’s candidates in the rest 40.
The total number of voters in Nagaland is 13.9 lakh, including 30,000 first-time voters.
The citizens of Meghalaya will vote to choose their next administration on 27 February 2023. They will vote for a new Legislative Assembly of 60 members for five years. The results will be released in the first week of March. The current administration in Meghalaya is ending on 15 March 2023.
|Poll Events
|Tripura Single Phase
|Meghalaya and Nagaland single phase
|Date of Gazette notification
|21 January 2023
|31 January 2023
|Last date of nominations
|30 January 2023
|7 February 2023
|date of scrutiny of nominations
|31 January 2023
|8 February 2023
|last date of withdrawal of candidature
|2 February 2023
|10 February 2023
|date of poll
|16 February 2023
|27 February 2023
|date of counting
|2 March 2023
|2 March 2023
|date before which election will be completed
|4 March 2023
|4 March 2023
Interested people can find the results and exit polls of the Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya election on the official website of the Election Commission of India. The Quint will also keep you updated on the upcoming elections in these three states.
Furthermore, the live streaming of Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2023 will be available to view on different news channels, including on YouTube and other social media platforms.
