Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Elections 2023 Result Date, Time and Live Streaming

Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya Election 2023 Results Date, Time and Live Streaming Details: The Election Commission of India announced the schedule of assembly elections for Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland on 18 January 2023 at a press conference in New Delhi. The term of the three assemblies is ending on different dates in March. The three northeastern states are the first to have assembly polls this year.

Tripura voted for a new state government on 16 February and a total of 24.66 lakh voters out of the total 28.14 lakhs cast their votes. The voting was done in a single phase for all 60 seats. While polling has already concluded in Tripura, the results will be announced along with Meghalaya and Nagaland on March 2.