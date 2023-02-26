ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Elections 2023 Result Date, Time and Live Streaming

Know the details about Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland exit polls result like date, time, & schedule for Elections 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
Politics
2 min read
Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Elections 2023 Result Date, Time and Live Streaming
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya Election 2023 Results Date, Time and Live Streaming Details: The Election Commission of India announced the schedule of assembly elections for Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland on 18 January 2023 at a press conference in New Delhi. The term of the three assemblies is ending on different dates in March. The three northeastern states are the first to have assembly polls this year.

Tripura voted for a new state government on 16 February and a total of 24.66 lakh voters out of the total 28.14 lakhs cast their votes. The voting was done in a single phase for all 60 seats. While polling has already concluded in Tripura, the results will be announced along with Meghalaya and Nagaland on March 2.

Also Read

Objects Hurled as Delhi Councillors Brawl Over Standing Committee Election

Objects Hurled as Delhi Councillors Brawl Over Standing Committee Election
ADVERTISEMENT

The voters in Nagaland will cast their votes on 27 February to choose their next Chief Minister and members of the state assembly. The incumbent coalition of BJP and NDPP is fighting the elections for 60 seats. BJP’s candidates are fielding in 20 seats and NDPP’s candidates in the rest 40.

The total number of voters in Nagaland is 13.9 lakh, including 30,000 first-time voters.

The citizens of Meghalaya will vote to choose their next administration on 27 February 2023. They will vote for a new Legislative Assembly of 60 members for five years. The results will be released in the first week of March. The current administration in Meghalaya is ending on 15 March 2023.

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Elections Result 2023: Schedule

Poll EventsTripura Single PhaseMeghalaya and Nagaland single phase
Date of Gazette notification21 January 202331 January 2023
Last date of nominations30 January 20237 February 2023
date of scrutiny of nominations31 January 20238 February 2023
last date of withdrawal of candidature2 February 202310 February 2023
date of poll16 February 202327 February 2023
date of counting2 March 20232 March 2023
date before which election will be completed4 March 20234 March 2023

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Elections Result 2023: Live Streaming Details 

Interested people can find the results and exit polls of the Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya election on the official website of the Election Commission of India. The Quint will also keep you updated on the upcoming elections in these three states.

Furthermore, the live streaming of Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2023 will be available to view on different news channels, including on YouTube and other social media platforms.

Also Read

Meghalaya Elections: BJP Faces 3 Obstacles as it Aims at a Double-Digit Tally

Meghalaya Elections: BJP Faces 3 Obstacles as it Aims at a Double-Digit Tally

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×