Haryana: Why Did BJP Replace ML Khattar With Nayab Saini & End Tie-up With JJP?

On the eve of the Lok Sabha elections and just over six months before the Hayana Assembly elections, a massive political upheaval has taken place in the state. On 12 March, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) replaced Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini, who was till now the MP from Kurukshetra besides being the BJP state unit chief.

Meanwhile, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), BJP's coalition partner, has withdrawn support to the BJP-led government in the state.

The JJP had been a partner in Khattar's government with its leader Dushyant Chautala serving as the deputy CM since 2019.