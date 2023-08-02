'Khattar Must Act': Pan-India Protests by VHP, Bajrang Dal Over Haryana Violence

Speaking to the media, a VHP leader from Agra alleged: "The VHP and Bajrang Dal have been carrying out peaceful yatras in Nuh for several years. There has been a fixed route for the yatra and we stuck to the route this time as well. But there was a planned attack on the yatra. They were prepared to attack with stones and guns ready in their houses."

"We have been giving calls for Hindu-Muslim brotherhood for years but to no avail. We request the President of India to intervene and take cognizance. We want the President to urge the state and central government that the location were the cars were set ablaze, the two Home Guard officials were killed, and VHP members were attacked should be sanitised by armed forces. Every house should be checked for illegal weapons and people with illegal ideologies and punished," he said.