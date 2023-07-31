Clashes Erupt Amid Religious Procession in Haryana's Nuh, Section 144 Imposed

A religious procession escalated to violence in Haryana's Nuh on Monday, 31 July, leading to section 144 being imposed in the district till 2 August.

Details: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was flagged off from Gurugram’s Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Police forces were also dispatched to escort the procession, as per the report.

A group of men stopped the VHP-organised Yatra near Nuh's Khedla Mod and "stones were pelted," PTI reported citing police officials.

Teargas was later used by the authorities to disperse the crowd.

Why it matters: Bajrang Dal leader and cow vigilante Monu Manesar was reportedly expected to attend Monday's procession. Manesar is an accused in the Junaid-Nasir murder case, where the bodies of the two Muslim men from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur were found burnt inside a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani this year.