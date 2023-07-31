Clashes Erupt Amid Religious Procession in Haryana's Nuh, Section 144 Imposed

A religious procession escalated to violence in Haryana's Nuh on Monday, 31 July, leading to section 144 being imposed in the district till 2 August.
Details: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was flagged off from Gurugram’s Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar, according to a report by news agency PTI.
Police forces were also dispatched to escort the procession, as per the report.
A group of men stopped the VHP-organised Yatra near Nuh's Khedla Mod and "stones were pelted," PTI reported citing police officials.
Teargas was later used by the authorities to disperse the crowd.
Why it matters: Bajrang Dal leader and cow vigilante Monu Manesar was reportedly expected to attend Monday's procession. Manesar is an accused in the Junaid-Nasir murder case, where the bodies of the two Muslim men from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur were found burnt inside a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani this year.
"Today's incident is unfortunate, I appeal to all the people to maintain peace in the state. The guilty will not be spared at any cost, strictest action will be taken against them," Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted in Hindi on Monday night.
The damage: Officials told PTI that four cars were set on fire after the clashes broke out. A few police vehicles were also reportedly damaged amid the violence.
At least one person died and five people, including two policemen, were wounded in the clashes, The Indian Express reported.
Clampdown: The BJP government ordered Section 144 of the CrPc to be imposed in Nuh district, prohibiting four or more people to gather in a specified area.
Internet services have also suspended over the next two days "in order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS..."according to an order dated Monday, 31 July.
"Adequate force is being deployed there. We've also spoken to the Centre. We are trying to restore peace there. All those who are stranded in different areas of Mewat region are being rescued," Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, in an attempt to maintain law and order in the region, police forces also carried out a flag march.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express.)
