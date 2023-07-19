'Turning Blind Eye': AAP, Congress Slam Central Govt Over Shocking Manipur Video

Kuki tribals holding a placard take part in a rally at Churachandpur in Manipur.
(Photo: PTI)
(Trigger Warning: Mentions of rape, sexual assault.)
Hours after a purported video from Manipur showing Kuki women being paraded naked by a Meitei mob went viral, Opposition parties on Wednesday, 19 July, condemned the incident and alleged inaction by the state and central governments.
"The pictures of sexual violence against women coming from Manipur are heart wrenching. No amount of condemnation of this horrific incident of violence against women is enough," Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.
"Why is the central government and the prime minister sitting blindly on the violent incidents in Manipur? Do such pictures and violent incidents not disturb them?" she further questioned.
The mob brutally gang-raped one of the women and murdered her brother, according to a police complaint accessed by The Quint.
Based on the complaint, a zero FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder), 354 (outraging a woman's modesty), 376 (rape), and 326 (causing grevious hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
While some political parties expressed shock over the viral video, others questioned Prime Minister Modi's silence and prayed for peace in Manipur.
"The Aam Aadmi Party condemns this horrifying and continued ordeal of the helpless people of Manipur. The Aam Aadmi Party requests all citizens not to aggravate the plight and humiliation of the helpless women and speak up against the sickening act without sharing the gruesome video," the Arvind Kejriwal-led party said in a statement on Wednesday.
Criticising PM Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the "PM’s silence and inaction has led Manipur into anarchy."
"INDIA will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked in Manipur. We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward," he added.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh demanded a discussion on Manipur in Parliament, where the monsoon session is set to commence on Thursday, 20 July.
"Will the Modi Govt allow for a discussion on the continuing horrific tragedy which is destroying the delicate social fabric of Manipur? Will the PM break his silence and take the nation into confidence on the way forward towards reconciliation?" Ramesh tweeted.
"Debate alone is not enough. As I had said on June 12th, Parliament is the forum for PM's Manipur ki Baat. This is a non-negotiable demand of INDIA," he continued.
