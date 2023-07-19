'Turning Blind Eye': AAP, Congress Slam Central Govt Over Shocking Manipur Video

Hours after a purported video from Manipur showing Kuki women being paraded naked by a Meitei mob went viral, Opposition parties on Wednesday, 19 July, condemned the incident and alleged inaction by the state and central governments.

"The pictures of sexual violence against women coming from Manipur are heart wrenching. No amount of condemnation of this horrific incident of violence against women is enough," Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

"Why is the central government and the prime minister sitting blindly on the violent incidents in Manipur? Do such pictures and violent incidents not disturb them?" she further questioned.