Video Shows Kuki Women Being Paraded Naked by Meitei Mob, Crying for Help

In a shocking video that is being widely shared on social media, a mob of men, learnt to be from the Meitei community in Manipur, is seen parading at least two Kuki-Zo women towards a paddy field, where they were to be gang-raped.
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of rape, sexual assault. Reader discretion advised.)
In a shocking video that is being widely shared on social media, a mob of men, learnt to be from the Meitei community in Manipur, is seen parading at least two Kuki-Zo women towards a paddy field.
The women, who were visibly distressed and crying for help, were dragged and molested by their captors.
The incident occurred in Kangpokpi district on 4 May – a day after ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state.
The Quint has accessed a complaint filed on 21 June at Saikul Police Station by the head of B Phainom village, where the women resided. As per the complaint, three women were "physically forced to remove their clothes and were stripped naked in front of the mob."
Based on the complaint, a zero FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder), 354 (outraging a woman's modesty), 376 (rape), and 326 (causing grevious hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
It named "unknown miscreants numbering about 900-1000 persons," suspected to be members of Meitei youth organisations Meetei Leepun, Kangleipak Kanba Lup (KKL), Arambai Tenggol, World Meitei Council (WMC), and Schedule Tribe Demand Committee (STDC).
As per the complaint, on 4 May, at least 800-1,000 men from various Meitei organisations descended on B Phainom village – a Kuki-dominated village – with ammunition, and allegedly burnt houses down.
In the chaos that followed, five villagers – two men and three women – escaped into a nearby forest. They were later rescued by a police team from the Nongpok Sekmai police station.
However, on their way back to the station, a mob stopped them near Toubul (nearly 2 km from the station) and caught hold of the villagers. The mob allegedly forced the three women to strip and paraded them naked.
One of them, aged 21, was brutally gang-raped – and her 19-year-old brother, who tried to defend her, was murdered by the mob, as per the complaint.
As per a report on The Print, the men screamed, "We will do to you what your men did to our women."
Revisiting the ordeal, one of the survivors, who is in her 40s, told the publication that they wanted to take "revenge for the Churachandpur case."
She was referring to the claim that a Meitei nurse working in Churachandpur was raped by tribal mobs on 3 May. This, however, was debunked when the victim's father clarified on a news channel that the claim was fake.
Another survivor told Scroll.in that she was told to "lie down" after the mob dragged her to the paddy field. "I did as they told me, and three men surrounded me… One of them told the other, 'let's rape her', but ultimately they did not," she said.
