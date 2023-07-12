'We Won't Stop The War': Meet Tapta, the Voice Behind Manipur's 'Genocide Song'

Amidst the ethnic violence that engulfed the state since 3 May, Tapta, an extremely popular Meitei singer based in Imphal, released a song last week on Friday, 7 July, that, among other things, says that "Meiteis will never have peace until ever Kuki is killed."
Trigger Warning: The article contains description of hate speech.
"Where have I written this song from? I am writing it from a war zone. This is not a song written during a state of peace. What will be the lyrics be?" asked Tapta, when asked about this latest song that has caused quite some furore in Manipur.
Amidst the ethnic violence that engulfed the state since 3 May, Jayenta Loukrakpam, known by his stage name Tapta, a popular Meitei singer based in Imphal, released a controversial song on Friday, 7 July. Among other things, the song says "Meiteis will never have peace until every Kuki is killed."
There are other lines as well from the song that could qualify as hate speech or even incitement to genocide. Here are some of the lines.
The lyrics also contain a derogatory claim about the Indian Army. The song with the aforementioned lyrics can be found below.
Tapta entered the music scene in Manipur with a hard-hitting debut album called 'Power of Attraction', and has cultivated a cult following ever since, having a fanbase among across all communities in Manipur.
The Quint spoke to Tapta about his extremely controversial song. In a telephone conversation. here is what he had to say in his defence.
"I put out this song on Friday, 7 July. Violence has been going on since 3 May. I waited for two months before writing the song, two months. Kukis don’t want to live with us. I might also release another song in the coming Friday. Kukis are committing crimes, that’s why I have written this song," asserted the 57-year-old Meitei singer.
When asked about his lyrics that accuse the Indian Army of siding with the Kuki community, Tapta told The Quint that he was told this by the Meiteis living in Churachandpur and Moirang. "They have said that because of the Kukis, there is no peace. They have said these things, and therefore, I have written it into a song."
Tapta then went on to blame the Kukis for the ongoing violence.
The award winning musician, however, also went to say that Meiteis want peace and that they will welcome the Kukis with open arms. "Through my song, I am telling the Kukis, that you are still welcome. We want peace. But if they don’t, then we shall see," Tapta added, in what appeared to be a veiled threat.
Tapta's main defense throughout the conversation for his genocidal song was that he is writing in the context of a war zone.
When repeatedly questioned about how his song contravenes his desire for peace, the singer merely said, "Why don't the indigenous Kukis surrender? Otherwise, more Meiteis will die."
When asked about his Kuki fanbase, "Yes, I have Kuki fans, but they are harming us. They are with Kuki terrorists. We will warmly welcome the Kukis if they stop the violence. Why are the Kukis staying with the terrorists? Why are they demanding Kukiland?"
He added that he is not afraid of going to jail. "Even if they file a police complaint, I am not scared of jail. They can send me to jail. This is for my motherland. I can become a martyr for Manipur. Meiteis have done nothing wrong. Kukis have done us wrong."
The Quint reached out to multiple authorities within the state's police department including the director general of police, the superintendent of police and the station officer in Imphal, and the SP in Bishnupur, to ask whether the police have taken any cognisance of the song and the hate speech in its lyrics. None of them responded to The Quint's calls or emails This article shall be updated with their responses as soon as they come.
However, Churachandpur Superintendent of Police Karthik Malladi did tell The Quint that no police complaint has been filed at the district police station, and no Kuki leader or organisation has approached the police regarding the same, yet.
Many in the Meitei community have not reacted positively to the song.
Deben, a peace activist who works for interfaith relations and harmony with an organisation called the Interfaith Forum for Peace and Harmony in Manipur, told The Quint that Tapta's song is unacceptable.
He went on to add, "Look, we are clear. We want a cessation of violence. This is my personal statement, and not the forum's. We want both sides to stop the violence and the hate campaigns," he asserted.
When told that the song was still getting circulated on YouTube and Twitter, Nabashyam said: "Look, Tapta may be a great singer. But human beings are human beings! There is some talk that the Kuki militants under the SoO (suspension of operations) agreement are backed by the army. So, we are requesting the government, the prime minister, and the home minister, to scrap SoU. Then peace and normalcy can return."
For context, the SoO pact was signed in 2008, a tripartite agreement between 25 Kuki insurgent groups, the Government of India, and the state of Manipur. According to the agreement, state and central security forces, including state and central forces would not launch military operations against the insurgent groups, and the latter would also maintain peace with the primary objective of engaging in dialogue. However, in March earlier this year, the BJP-led Manipur government decided to withdraw from the agreement.
Ninglun Hanghal, a Kuki based in Imphal expressed shock when asked about the song. "Tapta is a very popular band. I am shocked to hear the song. I didn't expect this from him at all. It's very sad that the situation has deteriorated to this extent."
As of now, Tapta's song continues to circulate around the internet. No police complaint has been filed, and the police or the judiciary do not seem to have taken suo moto cognisance of the hate speech in the song.