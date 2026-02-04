As Manipur Gets New CM, His 'Liberal Meitei Image' Faces Test in a Divided State

A relative told The Quint over the phone that political developments would not undo the harm Rishikanta's death had caused the family. "No matter who came to power, the loss his family had to bear would remain just as painful," they added.

As per media reports, the Kuki wife of the deceased had sought permission from the Kuki Nationalist Organisation (KNO), the umbrella body representing the armed Kuki groups that are part of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the Central and Manipur governments, a claim that the KNO has refuted.

"No one was approached for permission. If they had asked us, we would have said, 'Don't come'. Kukis and Meiteis have not crossed into each others territories since 2023, and any incursion from either side is bound to be seen as breaking the unspoken code. That does not change, popular government or not," Seilen Haokip, KNO's official spokesperson, said.

In fact, days before the incident, Kuki-Zo-Hmar civil bodies, MLAs, and the SoO groups had met in Guwahati, and signed joint statements in which they emphasised their decision to not support any form of popular or re-elected government without first receiving a written assurance from the Centre. Nemcha Kipgen also attended the Guwahati Declaration.

KNO's Haokip highlighted the recent killing of the Meitei man in Churachandpur as an example of how bad things really were.