'She Fought Until She Couldn't: Death Came Before Justice for Kuki Rape Survivor

The advocate further added that the victim's death of that same sectarian violence, without having any information about her case, is a "a travesty of justice," especially as the Supreme Court had said in its order that it will be monitoring these cases.

Former Kangpokpi Police SP Manoj Prabhakar, who had been privy to the case before his transfer in October 2025, told The Quint that the police at Kangpokpi had helped Miss Haokip and the family to lodge the Zero FIR and then record the statement for the CBI.

"Last year, we even faciliated a video call between former Delhi High Court Chief Justice Geeta Mittal and the victim, because the judge wanted to speak to the girl herself and ensure her well-being," Prabhakar said. When asked about the accused in the case, the IPS officer said, "The investigation is on. But since the case is being investigated by the CBI now, it would be inappropriate to comment further".

The three-member Geeta Committee was set upon the direction of the Supreme Court in August 2023 to oversee relief, rehabilitation, and justice for victims of the ethnic violence, focusing on humanitarian aid, support for survivors (especially of sexual violence), compensation, and restoration of property. Along with Mittal, the commitee consists of retired Justices Shalini Joshi and Asha Menon, and submits reports to the SC on issues like documentation, victim compensation, and camp conditions. Its tenure has repeatedly been extended since its formation. On 19 January, an SC bench asked the committee to submit a report on its findings.

