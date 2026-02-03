Yumnam Khemchand Singh Chosen As Next Manipur Chief Minister

Yumnam Khemchand Singh has been elected as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative party in Manipur, paving the way for him to become the next Chief Minister. The decision follows nearly a year of President’s Rule in the state, which was imposed after the resignation of former Chief Minister N Biren Singh amid ethnic violence. The BJP holds a majority in the 60-member Manipur assembly, and the new government is expected to be formed before the current term of President’s Rule ends on 13 February 2026.