Yumnam Khemchand Singh Chosen As Next Manipur Chief Minister

Yumnam Khemchand Singh has been elected as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative party in Manipur, paving the way for him to become the next Chief Minister. The decision follows nearly a year of President’s Rule in the state, which was imposed after the resignation of former Chief Minister N Biren Singh amid ethnic violence. The BJP holds a majority in the 60-member Manipur assembly, and the new government is expected to be formed before the current term of President’s Rule ends on 13 February 2026.
According to Hindustan Times, Yumnam Khemchand Singh is a senior BJP leader who previously served as a minister in N Biren Singh’s cabinet and as Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly. He was elected as an MLA from the Singjamei constituency in both 2017 and 2022, holding portfolios such as municipal administration, rural development, and education until President’s Rule was declared in February 2025.
As reported by The Indian Express, the decision to elect Khemchand Singh as legislative party leader was made at a meeting in New Delhi, attended by over 30 BJP MLAs from various communities. The process of government formation is expected to conclude within the week, with the Centre aiming to ensure a smooth transition and broader community representation in the new cabinet.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the BJP Parliamentary Board appointed Tarun Chugh as the central observer for the legislative party leader election.
The central rule in Manipur was imposed after months of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, and the BJP-led government’s resignation in February 2025.
Coverage revealed that the BJP MLAs’ meeting in Delhi was followed by discussions with NDA partners. The President’s Rule, first imposed on 13 February 2025, was extended by Parliament in August for another six months. The Union Home Ministry also extended the tenure of the Commission of Inquiry investigating the ethnic violence, with a new deadline of 20 May 2026 for its report.
Reporting indicated that the BJP legislators arrived in Delhi ahead of the legislative party meeting, and the appointment of Tarun Chugh as central observer was made just before the end of President’s Rule. The BJP’s majority in the assembly ensures the party’s ability to form the government independently, even as discussions continue regarding representation for different communities.
The process of selecting the legislative party leader was overseen by the central leadership, with analysis showed that several senior BJP leaders, including Khemchand Singh, were considered for the role. The party’s national general secretary, Tarun Chugh, was tasked with ensuring consensus among the legislators. The BJP’s strength in the assembly, combined with support from NDA partners, positions the party to form a stable government as the state transitions out of central rule.
The new government is expected to remain in place until 2027, coinciding with the end of the current assembly’s tenure as details emerged. The ongoing Commission of Inquiry continues to investigate the causes and consequences of the ethnic violence that began in May 2023, with over 260 fatalities and more than 50,000 people displaced.
