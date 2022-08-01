Explained: Patra Chawl Land Scam & Money Trail That Led to Sanjay Raut's Arrest

In a fateful development exactly a month after the Eknath Shinde-BJP alliance ousted the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra, Sena's most vocal leader, Sanjay Raut, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case at midnight on Monday, 1 August.

The case in which Raut has been arrested concerns the crucial Patra Chawl Development project that has been underway in Maharashtra for over a decade.

The ED has alleged a scam of a whopping Rs 1039.79 crore in the project, and part of the mammoth account was traced back to properties owned by Sanjay Raut's wife, Varsha Raut.

Here's a lowdown on the Patra Chawl land scam case.