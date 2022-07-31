ADVERTISEMENT

Land Scam Case: ED Officials Arrive at Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut's Home

This according to media reports is in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials arrived at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence on Sunday, 31 July. This according to media reports is in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case.

