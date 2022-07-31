ADVERTISEMENT
Land Scam Case: ED Officials Arrive at Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut's Home
This according to media reports is in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case.
i
Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials arrived at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence on Sunday, 31 July. This according to media reports is in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×