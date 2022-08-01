Enforcement Directorate Arrests Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl Case

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut being taken to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with a money laundering case, in Mumbai, on Sunday, 31 July.
(Photo: PTI)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in connection with a land scam case in the wee hours of Monday, 1 August.
An agency team, on Sunday, reached his residence in Mumbai's Bhandup area, where they conducted a search, questioned Raut, and by evening, summoned him for questioning at the ED's zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate, which went on for over six hours.
Earlier in the day, outside the ED's office, Raut told reporters that the "ED will arrest me, but I won't bow down."
"They (ED) are going to arrest me. I am going to be arrested," Raut said. He further added that "Jhukega nahi (I won't bow down)."
Raut was arrested in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.
He was taken into custody at 12:05 am on Monday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was not cooperating with the probe, ED officials claimed.
The Rajya Sabha MP of the Sena, which is led by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, will be produced before a special PMLA court in Mumbai later in the day, where the ED will seek his custody.
Before entering the ED office, Raut told reporters that the central agency's action was aimed at weakening the Shiv Sena, and so a "false" case was prepared against him.
In April, the ED provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore belonging to his wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates, as part of this investigation.
The attached properties are in the form of land held by Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut's aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, at Palghar, Saphale (town in Palghar), and Padgha (in Thane district).
These assets also include a flat in Mumbai's suburb Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at Kihim beach in Alibaug, jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar, a "close associate" of Sanjay Raut, the ED had said, PTI reported.
The agency is understood to have questioned the Sena leader about his "business and other links" with Pravin Raut and Patkar and also about the property deals involving his wife.
Meanwhile, city police on Sunday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Raut on the charge of insulting the modesty of woman on the complaint lodged by witness, Swapna Patkar, claiming that she was threatened.
The complaint was lodged at Vakola police station by the witness, a police official said on Sunday night.
Further, an audio clip in which a male voice can be heard threatening a woman had gone viral.
On Saturday, a non-cognisable (NC) case was registered under section 507 (Criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code, which was converted into an FIR on Sunday, the official said, PTI reported.
The police have invoked Sections 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of a woman) if the IPC against Raut.
Meanwhile, Patkar on Sunday registered her statement with the police, the official said, adding that she was provided security as requested by her.
Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd was involved in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl,' which had 672 tenants in tenements on 47 acres belonging to the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA), the ED had said earlier. Guru Ashish is a subsidiary company of the Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL).
HDIL is under investigation by the ED and few other agencies in connection with the almost Rs 4,300 crore alleged fraud at the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank. The ED said that Guru Ashish had entered into a "tripartite agreement" with the tenants and MHADA to redevelop the 'chawl.'
The ED claims that according to the agreement the developer had to provide flats to 672 tenants and develop flats for MHADA. Thereafter, the remaining area was to be sold by the developer.
The ED probe, conducted so far, found that "around Rs 100 crore were transferred from HDIL to the account of Pravin Raut."
This amount was further "diverted" by Pravin Raut to various accounts of his close associates, family member, his business entities etc, it said.
The ED's investigations found that an amount of Rs 55 lakh was transferred back by Varsha Raut to Madhuri Raut. There are various other transactions too, it said.
