Patra Chawl Case: Sena's Sanjay Raut to Face Enforcement Directorate Again Today
Sanjay Raut has denied any wrongdoing and said that he is being targeted due to political vendetta.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has once again been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on Wednesday, 20 July. The leader will appear at the probe agency's office in Mumbai.
He is being interrogated for alleged irregularities relating to the redevelopment of Patra Chawl, a housing complex in Mumbai and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates', officials said Tuesday, 19 July.
Raut was also summoned by ED on 1 July and questioned for over 10 hours.
"It is our duty to go in front of the central agencies if they have any doubt in their minds so that people do not have any doubt in their minds about us. We were questioned for 10 hours and we gave full co-operation," said Raut after coming out of ED's office.
He further added that he is 'fearless and undaunted' as he has 'not done anything wrong in life'.
The Case
In April, the ED attached Raut's property including a plot in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar, as a part of the investigation.
"ED provisionally attached assets totalling Rs 11.15 crore, in form of land held by Pravin Raut, ex-director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, a Dadar flat of Varsha Raut, wife of Sanjay Raut & Alibaug plots jointly held by Varsha Raut & Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar," the ED had said in a statement in April.
Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd was involved in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl,' which had 672 tenants in tenements on 47 acres belonging to the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA), the ED had said earlier. Guru Ashish is a subsidiary company of the Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL).
HDIL is under investigation by the ED and few other agencies in connection with the almost Rs 4,300 crore alleged fraud at the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank. The ED said that Guru Ashish had entered into a "tripartite agreement' with the tenants and MHADA to re-develop the 'chawl'.
The ED claims that according to the agreement the developer had to provide flats to 672 tenants and develop flats for MHADA. Thereafter, the remaining area was to be sold by the developer.
"The directors of Guru Ashish Constructions mislead MHADA and managed to sell the FSI (floor space index) to nine developers and collected about Rs 901.79 crore without constructing the rehab portion for 672 displaced tenants and MHADA portion," it said.
The ED probe, conducted so far, found that "around Rs 100 crore were transferred from HDIL to the account of Pravin Raut."
This amount was further "diverted" by Pravin Raut to various accounts of his close associates, family member, his business entities etc, it said.
ED's investigations found that an amount of Rs 55 lakh was transferred back by Varsha Raut to Madhuri Raut. There are various other transactions too, it said.
