'If Gujaratis Are Removed...': Maharashtra Guv Sparks Row; Uddhav, Others React

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari’s comments on Friday, 29 July, which claimed that Maharashtra will have no money left if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are taken out of the state, have landed him in controversy.
“Mumbai would not be able to remain the financial capital of the country,” he added.
A release from the Raj Bhavan read, “The Governor hailed the contribution of Rajasthani-Marwari and Gujarati communities in making Mumbai the financial capital of India.”
According to the release, the governor said that the Rajasthani-Marwari community resides in different parts of India and also in nations like Nepal and Mauritius.
“Wherever members of the community go, they not only do business, but also do acts of philanthropy by creating schools, hospitals,” Governor Koshiyari added.
Talking to reporters in Malegaon in Nashik district, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "We don't agree with Koshyari's view. It's his personal view. He has now issued a clarification. He occupies a constitutional post and should take care that his actions are not insulting to others."
“Despite people from all over the country making it [Mumbai] their home, Marathi people have preserved their identity and pride and it shouldn't be insulted,'' Shinde added.
Meanwhile, talking to reporters in Dhule, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Marathi-speaking people have the lion's share in the development and growth of Maharashtra.
Several other leaders from the Shiv Sena and Congress also hit out at Koshiyari and demanded that he apologise.
Shiv Sena supremo and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, addressing a press conference, launched a sharp attack against the governor and said:
“Koshyari has crossed the limit. He should respect the chair he is occupying," the Shiv Sena chief said.
"In fact, it should be decided if he should be sent back or to prison," he further stated.
Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut also criticised the Maharashtra governor and condemned his remarks, saying that he has insulted hard-working Marathi people.
"Soon after the BJP sponsored Chief Minister came to power, the marathi man is getting insulted," Raut tweeted in Marathi.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole also condemned the remarks and called for Koshiyari’s immediate removal from office.
“We condemn the remarks made by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. He should apologise to the public. He should be removed from his position with immediate effect,” news agency ANI reported, quoting Patole.
The BJP also distanced itself from Koshiyari’s remarks. Hindustan Times quoted party leader Ashish Shelar as saying, “We do not agree with what the governor has said.”
“Do not create controversy in Maharashtra,” Pawar tweeted,
NCP leader Supriya Sule, condemning the statement, said that the governor’s remarks belittle Marathi people and added, “105 martyrs shed their blood in the struggle of United Maharashtra for Mumbai. This city has stood because of the thunder fist of millions of Marathi people.”
Meanwhile, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh veteran Koshiyari issued a clarification over his contentious remarks. Speaking to ANI he said:
"I had no intention of underestimating Marathi people. I spoke only on the contribution made by Gujaratis & Rajasthanis. Marathi people built Maharashtra by working hard, this is why many Marathi entrepreneurs are famous today," the Maharashtra Governor's Office clarified.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI, and Hindustan Times.)
