'If Gujaratis Are Removed...': Maharashtra Guv Sparks Row; Uddhav, Others React

“Mumbai would not be able to remain the financial capital of the country,” he added.

A release from the Raj Bhavan read, “The Governor hailed the contribution of Rajasthani-Marwari and Gujarati communities in making Mumbai the financial capital of India.”

According to the release, the governor said that the Rajasthani-Marwari community resides in different parts of India and also in nations like Nepal and Mauritius.

“Wherever members of the community go, they not only do business, but also do acts of philanthropy by creating schools, hospitals,” Governor Koshiyari added.