Ashish Shelar New Chief Whip of BJP in Maharashtra Legislature
The BJP legislative party on Sunday, 15 December, appointed Ashish Shelar as the party’s chief whip in the Maharashtra Legislature.
It also appointed Devayani Farande as the party whip in the Legislative Assembly.
The party made the announcement on Sunday evening, on the eve of the Winter Session of the state legislature.
Shelar, who is former Mumbai unit president of the BJP, won the 21 October Assembly election from Bandra West constituency. This is his second term as an MLA.
In this year’s Assembly election, the BJP had denied ticket to Raj Purohit, its former chief whip in the Assembly.