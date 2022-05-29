‘Go Home & Cook’: Maharashtra BJP Chief Apologises for Remark on Supriya Sule

After drawing flak over his remarks asking Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule to "go home and cook," Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrakant Patil apologised for his words, the chairperson of state women's commission said on Sunday, 29 May.

The BJP president's apology came only after state woman's commission sent him a notice pertaining to his remarks.

Chandrakant Patil during a protest over reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) on Wednesday said: