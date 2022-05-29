‘Go Home & Cook’: Maharashtra BJP Chief Apologises for Remark on Supriya Sule
Reacting to the apology by Chandrakant Patil, MP Supriya Sule appealed to everyone to put the matter to rest.
After drawing flak over his remarks asking Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule to "go home and cook," Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrakant Patil apologised for his words, the chairperson of state women's commission said on Sunday, 29 May.
The BJP president's apology came only after state woman's commission sent him a notice pertaining to his remarks.
Chandrakant Patil during a protest over reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) on Wednesday said:
"Why are you (Sule) even in politics, just go home and cook. Go to Delhi or to a cemetery, but get us the OBC quota. Despite being an MP, how did you not know how to get an appointment with the chief minister?"
Meanwhile, Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the commission said, "The commission had sent a notice to Patil over his comments against Sule and he had responded by apologising for the remarks, which he said were made out of disappointment over the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) not getting political reservation," news agency PTI reported.
Asking the matter to be put to rest Supriya Sule said that the apology shows the "large-heartedness" of Patil.
"I had refrained from commenting on his remark from day one. But by apologising, he has shown his large-heartedness. I request everyone now to put the matter to rest."Supriya Sule
(With inputs from PTI.)
