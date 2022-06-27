Maharashtra Crisis: Shinde Moves SC Seeking Stay on Disqualification Notice

Eknath Shinde.
(Photo: The Quint)
Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA and rebel leader Eknath Shinde on Sunday, 26 June, moved the Supreme Court, seeking a stay against the disqualification notice issued by deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal to him and 15 other rebel legislators, calling the move “illegal and unconstitutional.”
A vacation bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala is likely to hear the minister’s plea on Monday, 27 June.
Shinde and a sizeable number of MLAs rebelled against the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on 21 June and are currently in Guwahati, Assam.
In his plea, Shinde said that he is constrained to invoke the jurisdiction of the court under Article 32 of the Constitution, challenging the "arbitrary and illegal" exercise of provisions of Members of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on ground of Defection) Rules, 1986 by the deputy speaker, which is in violation of Article 14 and 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.
Shinde’s petition contended that since Nana Patole’s resignation from the Speaker’s office in February 2021, the seat of the Speaker is vacant and there is no authority who can adjudicate upon the disqualification petition under which he was issued a notice.
The petition has sought directions to the deputy speaker to not take any action in the disqualification petition under Rule 6 of MLA Defection Rules pending before the speaker of Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly and not take any action on the same until the resolution for removal of deputy speaker is decided.
"Issue a writ of certiorari or any other appropriate writ, order or direction hold and declare that the Letter/order dated June 21, 2022, passed by the Respondent No. 1 accepting the appointment of Respondent No. 4 as Leader of Shiv Sena Legislature Party is illegal and unconstitutional and be pleased to quash and set aside the same," the plea said.
Signed by Rajendra Bhagwat, principal secretary of the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, the summons were sent to all 16 MLAs named by Shiv Sena's chief whip, Sunil Prabhu, in a letter.
Prabhu had earlier asked the rebel MLAs of the Shinde faction, who are camping in Guwahati, to attend a party meeting on Wednesday but none of them turned up.
The summons issued by Bhagwat on Saturday said that Prabhu had submitted a letter to deputy speaker of the Assembly Narhari Zirwal seeking their disqualification under the Members of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on ground of Defection) Rules, 1986.
"In your defence of the summons, you need to submit your written response before 5.30 pm on June 27 (Monday) supported by all the necessary documents. If the written response to the summons is not submitted in a given period, it would be considered as you have no say over it. The office will initiate necessary action based on the complaint filed by Prabhu against you," the letter said.
The Shinde group, which claims to have the support of more than two-thirds of Sena MLAs, has announced that Prabhu has been replaced as party whip by Bharat Gogawale.
(With inputs from PTI)
