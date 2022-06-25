'Yoga Camp in Guwahati': Shiv Sena Mouthpiece Slams BJP in Scathing Editorial

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana took a jab at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a scathing editorial on Saturday, 25 June, saying that the Radisson Blu hotel in Assam’s Guwahati has become the venue of a "yoga camp."
Blu is where currently nearly 40 Maharashtra MLAs are staying, amidst the ongoing political deadlock in the state.
The editorial says in Hindi that the "leader of the yoga camp" – referring to rebel leader Eknath Shinde – claims that the BJP "taught a lesson to Pakistan."
The editorial asked, "We are being introduced anew to the self-respect of Hindutva. What proof of teaching a lesson to Pakistan was shown at the yoga shivir? Pakistan's infiltration continues in Kashmir and Hindu Pandits are being killed. Hindus have to flee Kashmir during the rule of the BJP, which claims to be a Hindutva government. Is this your superpower?"
It said that the "doors and windows of Radisson Blu's yoga camp are closed," so the anger and atrocities of the Kashmiri pandits were not reaching them.
"It is because of this that seven-eight members of the camp have become their slaves," it said. The Sena mouthpiece added that the BJP roped in rented leaders and claimed its own 'greatness'.
Referring to the Agnipath protests, the editorial said that Maharashtra remained peaceful during this time.
"This is a conspiracy to destroy Maharashtra. Floods are raging in Assam but its Chief Minister is focusing on the yoga camp in Radisson Blu," it said.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena now faces a massive internal tussle that threatens to bring down the Maharashtra government. Thackeray, whose camp now has fewer MLAs than the rebel camp, challenged rebel MLAs on Friday to successfully run the Shiv Sena without using Bal Thackeray's name.
Meanwhile, the BJP has distanced itself from the political drama, saying that the party played no role and that this was an internal matter of Shiv Sena.