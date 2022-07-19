Maha CM Eknath Shinde To Meet Breakaway Sena MPs in Delhi, Approach LS Speaker

With the impending split in the Shiv Sena parliamentary party, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is expected to meet the breakaway faction of Shiv Sena MPs in Delhi on Tuesday, 19 July.
Shinde said he was visiting the national capital to review the legal strategy on the disqualification petition against 16 MLAs supporting him, filed by the Uddhav Thackeray camp. The plea is scheduled to be heard in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
The breakaway faction of Shiv Sena MPs is also expected to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday. At least 12 Lok Sabha members, out of the total 18, are set to approach the speaker on Tuesday with a plea to recognise them as a separate group.
Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut has asserted that action will be taken against those MPs who attend the meeting with Shinde.
This comes a day after Shinde announced a new national executive of the party.
Maharashtra CM Shinde had announced on Monday a new national executive of the party, comprising the Shiv Sena leaders who had rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray last month.
Notably, Thackeray was retained as the president of Shinde's national executive.
The Eknath Shinde-led faction had held a meeting with Shiv Sena MLAs in Mumbai on Monday and passed a resolution electing the CM as the leader of Shiv Sena.
Following the meeting, the Shinde faction announced the formation of a new national executive of Shiv Sena and dissolution of the earlier executive formed by Uddhav Thackeray.
“Uddhav Thackeray has been retained as the party president, but Shinde will be the ‘mukhya neta’. Other organisational appointments, including the appointment of Anandrao Adsul and Ramdas Kadam as the party’s leaders have also been approved,” a Shiv Sena MP from the Shinde camp was quoted as saying by The Hindustan Times.
Ramdas Kadam and Anandrao Adsul had resigned from the party on Monday, soon after which they had been sacked by Thackeray.
Shinde, who had led a rebellion within the Shiv Sena's ranks, was sworn-in as chief minister on 30 June with the support of the BJP. He has the support of 40 of Shiv Sena's 55 MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly and Speaker Rahul Narwekar has recognised the faction as the Legislature Party.
(With inputs from PTI and The Hindustan Times.)
