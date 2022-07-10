Maharashtra Political Crisis: Which Petitions Will Supreme Court Hear on Monday?

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, 8 July, moved the Supreme Court challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to invite rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to form the government in the state.



The petition filed through party general secretary Subhash Desai, according to Hindustan Times, dubs the governor’s decision to ask Eknath Shinde to be the chief minister of the new coalition and the head of the 39 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs “ex-facie unconstitutional.” Their ground for claiming this is that the rebel MLAs have not merged with the BJP, and thus are liable to be disqualified under the Tenth Schedule.



The petition also raises questions about the validity of the Assembly proceedings conducted on 3 and 4 July (BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar elected as new speaker) and the floor test in which rebel Sena MLAs-BJP coalition proved their majority.

The Thackeray camp has argued that the floor test was illegal since 16 rebel MLAs who voted were facing disqualification.