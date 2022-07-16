Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde's Cabinet Re-Approves Aurangabad, Osmanabad Renaming

The cabinet also approved the decision to name the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport after farmer leader D B Patil. This decision was also taken by the Thackeray-led cabinet last month.

The CMO statement said the administration was asked to submit a fresh proposal about the airport's name, which was approved on Saturday.

The Navi Mumbai airport is being developed as a greenfield airport spread over 1,160 hectares by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) under public-private partnership.

The MVA government comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress collapsed on June 29 after Thackeray resigned as chief minister, days after Shinde raised a banner of revolt against the Sena leadership. Shinde took oath as the chief minister the next day.