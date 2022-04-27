Lobbying Rife in BJP Karnataka As Bommai Plans Cabinet Rejig. Date Set for May?

CM Basavaraj Bommai is likely to meet BJP National President JP Nadda on 30 April to decide on Karnataka's cabinet expansion.
(Image: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
It has been over 250 days since Basavaraj Bommai took charge as the chief minister of Karnataka, and over eight months since a new set of legislators took office as cabinet ministers.
Speaking at the inauguration of the state Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) executive meet in Hubbali on 16 April, the chief minister said, "I am certain that people will welcome us for the positive impact that we have had on our state."
Speaking to The Quint, economist Prof Narendar Pani said, "There is nothing on the development front you can associate with this government." Instead, the ministers and legislators in the Bommai government have fallen prey to controversies of sex-tapes, communal clashes, corruption, and an alleged abetment to suicide.
Now, CM Bommai is under pressure to prove his mettle to the central leadership, and is also been pursued by local aspirants to rejig the existing cabinet. In this regard, Bommai has admitted to a likely cabinet reshuffle and expansion in the next few weeks, but with the BJP high command's approval.
The source further said that, discussions for allocating portfolios are underway. "The final decision is likely to happen before the 15-day state-wide tour which begins on 27 May." The CM and other leaders of the BJP are expected to tour the state to prepare the cadre for 2023 Legislative Assembly elections.
As of now, there are a total of 29 ministers who are sharing 34 portfolios in Karnataka.
However, there is no clear indication as to who would get what portfolio.
A day after CM Bommai said that the BJP's central leadership will take a call on cabinet expansion, former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi rushed to meet the chief minister.
Insiders in the BJP think that Jarkiholi demanded a ministerial portfolio by leveraging his hold over his brother MLC Lakhan Jarkiholi, who can help pass the anti-conversion bill in the state's Legislative Council. Lakhan Jarkiholi is an independent candidate whose swing vote can pass the bill in the state's Upper House.
Another candidate who could be considered is BS Yediyurappa's younger son BY Vijayendra. He is believed to have played a major role in getting Congress and JDS MLAs over to the BJP's side in 2019, but was not given any cabinet position. However, he could be inducted into the cabinet simply to woo the Lingayat voters.
MLA of Honnalli MP Renukacharya, who is also the political secretary of CM Bommai and a close confidant of BS Yediyurappa, had not made it to the cabinet last year. But, Renukacharya has been constantly lobbying for a ministerial berth. In January 2022, he and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said, "Why not new faces? Are we not eligible to become ministers?"
The source further said that the cabinet rejig is being planned keeping in mind the upcoming Assembly elections. "While some of our colleagues are demanding a complete overhaul (of the cabinet), the leadership in Delhi doesn't want to upset the seniors here in the state."
CM Bommai is scheduled to meet with the party's senior leadership in Delhi on 30 April and around eight new faces are likely to be inducted into the cabinet. Speaking to media persons in Vijayapura, CM Bommai said, "The party's top brass has not called me to discuss about cabinet expansion yet. I will inform you about it when it is decided in Delhi." This decision also comes at a time when BJP is gearing for full-fledged campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in May 2023.