Basavaraj Bommai: BJP Went for Janata Parivar Origin, Lingayat CM in Karnataka

Within minutes of Bharatiya Janata Party's Legislative Party meeting, that started at 7 pm on Tuesday, the name Basavaraj Bommai began doing the rounds in political circles in the Karnataka. Bommai, the current Home minister of Karnataka was soon chosen to be the Chief Minister of the state.

An announcement to this effect was made at 8 pm on Tuesday.

By selecting Bommai, the BJP has doused the Lingayat fire, that was raging in the state, after the resignation of Lingayat strongman and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Yediyurappa resigned on 26 July. However, what is more peculiar is that Bommai is neither an RSS-bred man nor is was he brought up in the BJP. Bommai was born into the Janata Parivar. He is the son of former Chief Minister of Karnataka SR Bommai.