Basavaraj Bommai: BJP Went for Janata Parivar Origin, Lingayat CM in Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai with Yediyurappa and Arun Singh
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Within minutes of Bharatiya Janata Party's Legislative Party meeting, that started at 7 pm on Tuesday, the name Basavaraj Bommai began doing the rounds in political circles in the Karnataka. Bommai, the current Home minister of Karnataka was soon chosen to be the Chief Minister of the state.
An announcement to this effect was made at 8 pm on Tuesday.
By selecting Bommai, the BJP has doused the Lingayat fire, that was raging in the state, after the resignation of Lingayat strongman and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Yediyurappa resigned on 26 July. However, what is more peculiar is that Bommai is neither an RSS-bred man nor is was he brought up in the BJP. Bommai was born into the Janata Parivar. He is the son of former Chief Minister of Karnataka SR Bommai.
SR Bommai was the chief minister of Karnataka between 1988 and 1989. His Janata Dal government was dismissed on 21 April 1989 and Presidential rule was imposed in Karnataka. Bommai was not given a chance to introduce a vote of confidence to prove his stake.
After the imposition of presidential rule, Bommai went on to challenge the presidential decision in the Supreme Court. Five years later in 1994, in the SR Bommai case, the SC ruled that power of the President to dismiss a state government is not absolute.
The SR Bommai case is still referred back as a beacon for state government which challenge the Union government sponsored Presidential rules. Basavaraj S Bommai was always under the towering shadow of his father who was known to be a secular, mass leader. However, with the dissolution of the Parivar and its split into several factions, Bommai did not have a political future.
In 2008, he joined the BJP.
Published: 27 Jul 2021,08:07 PM IST