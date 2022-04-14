Will Submit Resignation Letter to CM Tomorrow: Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa

KS Eshwarappa, BJP minister.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa, whose name was enmeshed in the alleged suicide case of contractor Santhosh Patil, has reportedly said that he will be submitting his resignation letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, 15 April.
According to news agency ANI, Eshwarappa, on Thursday, said:
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)