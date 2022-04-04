'Let's Compete on IT & Infra, Not Halal & Hijab': KTR's Chat With DK Shivakumar

In a Twitter tete-a-tete, Telangana IT Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao told Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar that there should be a healthy competition between the IT hubs of Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and not communal divide.

Rao, popularly known as KTR, told Shivakumar on Monday, 4 March, "Anna, I don’t know much about politics of Karnataka and who will win but challenge accepted. Let Hyderabad and Bengaluru compete healthily on creating jobs for our youngsters and prosperity for our great nation. Let’s focus on infra, IT, and BT, not on Halal and Hijab."