Halal Row: Karnataka CM Directs SPs, DCs To Be Vigilant Amid Ugadi Festivities

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Bommai.
(Photo: PTI)
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, 2 April, said that he had directed all the Superintendents of Police (SP) and Deputy Commissioners to initiate strict action against those who try to create problems during the Ugadi festival amid the controversy over banning halal food in Karnataka.
Karnataka is celebrating Ugadi on Saturday, followed by the 'Hosa Tadukua' on Sunday. People, especially in south Karnataka, feast on meat food during this period. Hindutva activists are carrying out a full-fledged campaign to stop Hindus from purchasing halal-cut meat.
Meanwhile, Bhadravathi Police in Shivamogga district arrested seven persons for assaulting the staff of a hotel, demanding non-halal meat on Friday night. The arrested persons had gone to a chicken meat stall, abused and threatened the owner for selling halal meat, "as 99 percent of the population of the area follows the Hindu religion."
Shivamogga SP Lakshmi Prasad stated that based on two FIRs, Vadivelu, Savai Singh, Srikanth, Krishna, Gunda, and two other persons were arrested.
Meanwhile, Shashikala Jolle, Minister for Muzarai and Wakf, stated on Saturday, "We are with Hindu activists who are carrying out campaigns against halal meat. I have to learn about halal and jhatka cuts. Once I gather information, will talk to CM Bommai and he will take a call on it."
