Halal Row: Karnataka CM Directs SPs, DCs To Be Vigilant Amid Ugadi Festivities

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, 2 April, said that he had directed all the Superintendents of Police (SP) and Deputy Commissioners to initiate strict action against those who try to create problems during the Ugadi festival amid the controversy over banning halal food in Karnataka.

Karnataka is celebrating Ugadi on Saturday, followed by the 'Hosa Tadukua' on Sunday. People, especially in south Karnataka, feast on meat food during this period. Hindutva activists are carrying out a full-fledged campaign to stop Hindus from purchasing halal-cut meat.