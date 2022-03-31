'Communal Exclusion Will Destroy India's Global Leadership': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Her remarks come after Muslim traders were denied permission for shops in Shivamogga's temple festival.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon Ltd, on Wednesday, 30 March, appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Bommai to resolve the "growing religious divide" in the state, warning if the tech and biotech sector was communally-divided, it would destroy the “global leadership” of the country.
The statement comes after Muslim traders were denied permission to set shops in Shivamogga's Kote Marikamba Jatra festival amid pressure from Hindutva groups, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, who demanded that only Hindu shopkeepers be allowed to do business on temple premises.
Shaw tweeted on Wednesday,
“Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion- If ITBT became communal it would destroy our global leadership. BS Bommai please resolve this growing religious divide."
In a separate tweet, she said, “Our CM is a very progressive leader. I am sure he will resolve this issue soon.”
First Corporate Voice Against Communal Divide
The Kote Marikamba Jatra, a biennial festival held in the month of February or March, is a five-day-long fair held around the Marikamba temple in Shivamogga.
The Biocon chief’s reaction holds significance as it is the first condemnation from a top corporate executive against the communal rumbling in India’s technology capital.
Karnataka Law Minister JC Madhuswamy had sought to justify the posters banning Muslim vendors by citing a little-known law and its rules, saying:
"While framing rules to Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act in 2002, Rule 12 states that no property including land, building or site situated near the institution shall be leased to non-Hindus. Citing these rules, posters and banners have been put up."
Muslim vendors and traders have also been banned in Udupi for the Hosa Margudi and Kollur Mookambika temple fairs, the Bappandu Durgaparameshwari temple, Mangaladevi temple, and Puttur Mahalingeshwara temple in Dakshina Kannada district.
