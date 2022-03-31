'Communal Exclusion Will Destroy India's Global Leadership': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

The Kote Marikamba Jatra, a biennial festival held in the month of February or March, is a five-day-long fair held around the Marikamba temple in Shivamogga.

The Biocon chief’s reaction holds significance as it is the first condemnation from a top corporate executive against the communal rumbling in India’s technology capital.

Karnataka Law Minister JC Madhuswamy had sought to justify the posters banning Muslim vendors by citing a little-known law and its rules, saying:

"While framing rules to Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act in 2002, Rule 12 states that no property including land, building or site situated near the institution shall be leased to non-Hindus. Citing these rules, posters and banners have been put up."

Muslim vendors and traders have also been banned in Udupi for the Hosa Margudi and Kollur Mookambika temple fairs, the Bappandu Durgaparameshwari temple, Mangaladevi temple, and Puttur Mahalingeshwara temple in Dakshina Kannada district.