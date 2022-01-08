Let Food Be Secular: Why Paragon Owner Took a Stand Against 'Spit-Free' Campaign

As his restaurant, that stands humbly beside Kannur Road, Kozhikode, bustled during the intervening week between Christmas and New Year, Paragon CEO Sumesh Govind said, “Food is secular. At least food should be secular.”

Govind who owns the Paragon group of restaurants is expected to relaunch an outlet in Bengaluru in 2022, but in the beginning of this year, the Malayali restaurateur who owns one of the top eateries in Kerala – Paragon – is busy fighting off a controversy: Kerala’s debate over ‘spit-halal’. He is trying his best, he said, to remain "neutral" even as a political party – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – allegedly tried to influence him.