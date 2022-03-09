What Does the Large Variation in Exit Poll Outcomes in Uttar Pradesh Mean?

Another aspect of these exit polls, according to experts, is the accuracy of the sample which they claim is hard to predict unless the raw data of the sampling is available.

"In any survey, credibility depends on the sample size, the basis of sampling and if the sampling was representative or not. Sample should be representative of the population. For example if there are 10 percent Muslims and 90 percent Hindus in any constituency and if your sample size is 10, you should speak to one Muslim and 9 Hindus," Rajan Pandey, a political analyst and co-author of Battleground UP said.