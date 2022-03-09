What Does the Large Variation in Exit Poll Outcomes in Uttar Pradesh Mean?

Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, 8 March, alleged that EVMs in Varanasi were being tampered to manipulate poll results.
(Photo: The Quint)
If the exit polls are to be believed, a resurgent Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance has failed to stop the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) juggernaut in Uttar Pradesh.
Most of the exit polls give a clear majority to the BJP and if it holds good on March 10, the party will buck the trend of nearly more than three decades of state not electing the same government successively.
The India Today-Axis predicted a thumping majority for the ruling party giving 288-326 seats, indicating that the anti-incumbency and broader issues of unemployment, stray cattle and farm woes could not make any major dent to the BJP's poll prospects. News 24-Chanakya placed BJP at a comfortable 294 while Times Now-Veto and ABP-C Voter gave BJP a clear majority with 225 and 228-244 seats respectively.
However if one has to consider the combined seat variation in the lower and the upper ranges in the above exit polls, it stands at around 100 seats. Similar variation is reflected in the combined exit poll outcomes for Samajwadi Party where the prediction is that the alliance could win 71 - 151 seats, failing to even come close to the magic figure by a long shot.
Experts believe the variation is largely due to the different vote share projected by these exit polls and the bipolar nature of the contest which was three-cornered last time.
Another aspect of these exit polls, according to experts, is the accuracy of the sample which they claim is hard to predict unless the raw data of the sampling is available.
"In any survey, credibility depends on the sample size, the basis of sampling and if the sampling was representative or not. Sample should be representative of the population. For example if there are 10 percent Muslims and 90 percent Hindus in any constituency and if your sample size is 10, you should speak to one Muslim and 9 Hindus," Rajan Pandey, a political analyst and co-author of Battleground UP said.
Another factor which, as per many election pundits, adds to the discrepancy in the opinion and exit polls is that BJP voters are largely considered outspoken while anti-BJP voters are discreet when it comes to revealing which party they would vote for.
While BJP spokesperson were all smiles on the national television debates soon after the exit polls predicted a clear majority, opposition is taking the exit poll outcomes with a pinch of salt.
"What will the exit polls do when the votes were swept away by Koko (a bird). Alliance workers have struggled a lot. They now need to just peacefully cooperate in the counting process," Jayant Singh, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President said.
SP ally Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party rejected the outcomes of the exit poll. Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed the alliance is all set to form the government.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)